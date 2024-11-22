Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.90% from the company’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121,322 shares in the company, valued at $44,650,688.94. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,682 shares of company stock worth $1,133,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.