Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

