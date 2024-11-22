Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,196 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

