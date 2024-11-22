Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 147,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 119.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 63,427 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 719,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 172,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.