PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 643,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.