Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,520 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 785,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

