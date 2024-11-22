Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,087 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CMS Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

