Prospera Private Wealth LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,966,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $38,784,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.96 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.