Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $101,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,079,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

