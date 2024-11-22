Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 27,580 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,580 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $128,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $262.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

