Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Leede Financial lowered shares of Premier Health of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). Premier Health of America had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of C$41.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Health of America Inc. will post 0.0041701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

