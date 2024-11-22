Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.