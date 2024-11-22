Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $58,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 65.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 65.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Trading Up 1.4 %

PLAB stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Profile



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

