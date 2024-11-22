Philip Poindexter Sells 3,419 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,057.05. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,223,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

