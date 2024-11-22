Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.65 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.65 ($0.29). Approximately 225,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 263,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.40 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of £88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.33, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £968.24 ($1,218.99). Also, insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,472.69 ($1,854.07). In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,071 shares of company stock worth $342,693. Company insiders own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

