PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 145,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 208,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

PetroTal Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

