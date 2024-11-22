PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.61. PetMed Express shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 122,732 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PetMed Express news, major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,078,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,520. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

