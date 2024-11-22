Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 415715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

