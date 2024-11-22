Pathward Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 177,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

