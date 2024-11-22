Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $13.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.33. The company had a trading volume of 699,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,688. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $260.09 and a fifty-two week high of $408.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

