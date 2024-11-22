Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,506,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Caleres by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 83.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

CAL opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

