Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.