Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,883 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $54,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PC Connection by 20.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

