Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 829,372 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,372 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $81,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Playtika’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

