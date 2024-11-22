Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 24,310 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 148,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 366,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.88 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.48%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

