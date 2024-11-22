Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,340 shares during the period. The Baldwin Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after acquiring an additional 157,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

