Orchid Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.54 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00005537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,075.99 or 0.99972281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00006032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00010308 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07846856 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $8,036,927.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.