Oppenheimer Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $722.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $712.00 to $722.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

