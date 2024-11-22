Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,336 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,812,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 634.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total value of $238,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,893.62. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,113 shares of company stock worth $2,411,905. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $564.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.17. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $523.33 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

