Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,322,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 423,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.34.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

