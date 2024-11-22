Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 17,816 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,255,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261,220 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,133,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,482 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI opened at $35.23 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

