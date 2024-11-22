One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

