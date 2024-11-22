Ondas Holdings Granted Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price RequirementOn November 19, 2024, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced that it has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period by the Nasdaq Stock M

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ondas’s 8K filing here.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Read More