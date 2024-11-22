NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.