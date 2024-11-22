Nwam LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.60 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

