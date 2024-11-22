Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,422,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,442,000 after buying an additional 105,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after buying an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $174.48 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,252,400.80. This trade represents a 22.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
