Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,969,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $133.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.