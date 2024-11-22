NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $143.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,554,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,215,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.