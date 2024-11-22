NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $26.14. 3,362,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,237,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This trade represents a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,222. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 124,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 317,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

