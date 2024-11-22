Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 44.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 18,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

