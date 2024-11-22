Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.58 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.62). 221,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 543,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.70 ($0.63).

Novacyt Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90 and a beta of -1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

