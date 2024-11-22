NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Symbotic Is Up Nearly 50% in 3 Months: Why It Can Keep Winning
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.