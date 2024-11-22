Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Northfield Precision Instrument’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Northfield Precision Instrument Price Performance
Shares of Northfield Precision Instrument stock remained flat at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Northfield Precision Instrument has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
About Northfield Precision Instrument
