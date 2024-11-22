Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £125.05 million, a PE ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.02.
About Northern 3 VCT
