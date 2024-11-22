Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £125.05 million, a PE ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.02.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

About Northern 3 VCT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.