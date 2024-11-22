Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

