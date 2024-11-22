Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Nordstrom has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

