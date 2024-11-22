NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 448,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 406,527 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NPWR. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $4,036,674.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,844,617.40. The trade was a 25.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,360 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NET Power in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 251,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power



NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

