Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.91. 1,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.