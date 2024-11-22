Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,346 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSP were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSP stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.38.

About CSP

(Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.