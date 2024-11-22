Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $222.18 and a twelve month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

