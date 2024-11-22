Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 25,804 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,744 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after purchasing an additional 717,972 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

